UK minister declines to comment on possible circuit breaker lockdown

Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s trade minister Liz Truss declined to comment on Wednesday on whether the government could bring in a “circuit breaker” national lockdown for two weeks but said that all measures were kept under review.

“We’re not going to comment on what future plans could be,” she told Times radio when asked if she could rule out a short national lockdown.

“The whole point is we’re keeping this under review and we are making sure that we respond to what’s happening on the ground.”