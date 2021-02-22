Don't write off the big cities - they'll bounce back, PM Johnson says

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Great cities such as London will bounce back from the pandemic to be full of buzz and excitement once people feel confident that they are safe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Johnson said that while the pandemic may accelerate some trends he did not believe that COVID-19 would lead to a fundamental change to the way life in big cities works.

“I think that London, our great cities will be full of buzz and life and excitement again, provided people have confidence about coming back into those city centres,” he told a news conference.

“I’m a sceptic when people say that this is going to lead to a massive change in urban life, I’m doubtful. I think that our great cities will bounce back along with the rest of the economy.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William James; editing by James Davey)