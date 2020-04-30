UK watchdog warns events firms over failure to pay refunds in pandemic

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said it has opened investigations into failures by companies to pay refunds for cancelled weddings and other events due to the pandemic.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its taskforce was seeing increasing numbers of complaints about cancellations and refunds, with people pressured to accept vouchers for holiday accommodation that can only be used during a more expensive period.

“If it finds evidence that companies are failing to comply with the law, the CMA will take appropriate enforcement action, which could include taking a firm to court if it does not address its concerns,” the CMA said.