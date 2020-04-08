UK government to hold emergency response meeting to discuss lockdown review

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The British government will hold an emergency response meeting, known as Cobra, on Thursday to discuss how it should deal with a review on lockdown measures, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

“There will be a Cobra meeting tomorrow chaired by the first secretary of state involving the devolved administrations to talk about the approach to the review,” he said, when asked during a news conference about the length of the lockdown.

“We committed that there would be a review in and around three weeks. That review will be based on the evidence and the data provided by SAGE,” he said, referring to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. (Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce; writing by Costas Pitas and Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Estelle Shirbon)