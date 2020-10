Compliance with COVID isolation rules is a problem - Gove

A woman wearing protective clothing walks down the Chinatown district as the government raises the local COVID-19 alert level to 'High', amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday there were problems with the level of compliance with COVID-19 self-isolation rules, as he ruled out imposing blanket restrictions across the country to tackle a surge in cases of the virus.

“There has been a problem with compliance and a challenge on enforcement,” Gove told Sky News on Sunday, adding that the support from government for people forced to self-isolate was always kept under review.