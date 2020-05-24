UK PM's adviser Cummings denies making second trip to family in lockdown - Telegraph

May 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings denied a report that he made a second trip to his family in the northern English city of Durham during the coronavirus lockdown, describing it as “totally false”, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Cummings told the prime minister’s office that he left Durham for London on April 13 and did not go back as he returned to work the following day, according to the newspaper.

The Daily Mirror reported on Saturday that Cummings made a second 400 km (250 mile) trip from London during the coronavirus lockdown and that he was spotted near Durham on April 19, days after he had returned to London from his first trip in late March and early April. Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

Johnson on Saturday resisted calls from opposition parties to sack Cummings after it was revealed that he had travelled to northern England while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms, to arrange child care for his young son. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)