Adviser Cummings enters UK PM's Downing Street residence - Sky News reporter

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings, facing mounting calls to resign over a journey he made during the coronavirus lockdown, was seen entering the prime minister’s Downing Street residence on Sunday morning, a Sky News reporter said on Twitter.

It is “only a matter of time” before Johnson asks Cummings to quit, ITV’s political editor Robert Peston cited a “very senior member of the government” as saying. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by John Stonestreet)

