'Far from complete': UK stats watchdog says of COVID-19 test data

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s statistics regulator chided the government on Tuesday for publishing data on coronavirus tests that it said were “far from complete and comprehensible”.

“The aim seems to be to show the largest possible number of tests, even at the expense of understanding,” David Norgrove, the head of the UK Statistics Authority, wrote in a letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“It is also hard to believe the statistics work to support the testing programme itself.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)