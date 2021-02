FILE PHOTO: A sightseeing bus passes Oxford University building, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oxford, Britain, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - A total of 19.7 million people in Britain have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data released on Saturday showed.

Britain also reported a further 7,434 cases within the previous 24 hours, and 290 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

That compares with 8,523 cases and 345 deaths on Friday.