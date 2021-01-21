UK sees decrease in daily COVID deaths, hits record daily vaccination rate

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded a further 1,290 deaths on Thursday from COVID-19, down from a record 1,820 the day before, and a further 37,892 cases of the disease, official data showed.

The data also showed that 4.97 million people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, with 363,508 receiving it in the last 24 hours, a new record for the roll out. (Reporting by Kate Holton and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)