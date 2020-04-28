COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales 35% higher than early stats showed- ONS

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The death toll involving COVID-19 in England and Wales was 35% higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17, according to official data that include deaths in the community.

The Office for National Statistics said it had recorded 21,284 fatalities that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate as of April 17, compared with 13,917 in the daily hospital death stats published by the government. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)