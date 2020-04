LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - A vital delivery of protective equipment for British healthcare workers that was due to arrive on Sunday has been delayed, Sky News reported without citing sources.

The source of the delay was not known, but the Royal Air Force was ready to transport the equipment, Sky said.

The consignment was due to arrive from Turkey containing equipment including 400,000 protective gowns. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alex Richardson)