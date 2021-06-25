UK records 35,204 new 'Delta' COVID cases in latest week

member of NHS Test and Trace staff sets up a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moston area of Manchester, Britain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has reported 35,204 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 111,157, Public Health England said on Friday.

The Delta variant now comprises 96% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that vaccines were still effective at providing protection against risk of hospitalisation.

Public Health England said it had designated a new variant, Lambda, with six cases detected between Feb. 23 and June 7 - of whom five had travelled overseas.