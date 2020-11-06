Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK asks people arriving from Denmark to self-isolate

By Reuters Staff

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday that people arriving in the country from Denmark will need to self-isolate for 14 days, starting on Nov. 6, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have taken the swift decision to urgently remove Denmark from the government’s travel corridor list,” Shapps said in a statement.

On Thursday, Britain also removed Germany and Sweden from its list of countries where travellers would not have to quarantine on arrival in England. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

