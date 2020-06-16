UK PM Johnson says very aware of problems caused by distancing rules

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was very aware of the implications of maintaining social distancing rules, and would do everything he could to get the country back to normal as soon as possible without risking lives.

Johnson was addressing concerns expressed by businesses that the need to maintain a two-metre gap between customers was crippling their chances of surviving the downturn caused by COVID-19.

“I absolutely hear those concerns, and will do everything in my power to get us back to normal as soon as possible, but we must proceed carefully,” Johnson said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Estelle Shirbon, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)