Dyson to cut 900 jobs globally due to impact of COVID-19 on demand

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Vacuum cleaner company Dyson will cut 900 jobs around the world due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer demand, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.

“The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated changes in consumer behaviour and therefore requires changes in how we engage with our customers and how we sell our products,” the spokesman said.

“These proposals would regrettably result in around 600 redundancies in the UK and 300 in the rest of the world.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)