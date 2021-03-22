EasyJet CEO said path to travel recovery expected to be bumpy

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - EasyJet’s chief executive said that he always expected there to be bumps along the way to a travel recovery and denied that a third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe put it at risk.

“I never thought that this was going to be a straight line,” he said, when asked about whether he was concerned about the third wave of infections.

Asked if there was light at the end of the tunnel, he said: “Oh absolutely there is.” (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)