Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

UK PM should give clear statement on travel on Monday - easyJet

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren gestures as he talks to media at Gatwick Airport, in Gatwick, Britain June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson should give a clear statement on the path for international travel when he sets out plans next week to ease COVID-19 restrictions on the economy, the boss of airline easyJet said on Monday.

“We also know that Monday is going to be a critical day for everyone and we need a clear statement on the path for international travel in the Prime Minister’s announcement,” said easyJet’s Chief Executive Johan Lundgren.

Reporting by Sarah Young; writing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up