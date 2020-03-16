Economy could roar back if coronavirus response is right-UK's Johnson

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was possible that global economic growth could come “roaring back” from the coronavirus hit to growth if governments take the right measures and work together.

“This is unlike 2008, there isn’t a systemic problem within the economy,” he said. “If we can get the disease under control...then there is absolutely no reason why economies worldwide should not come roaring back.” (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)