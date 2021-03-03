HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak promises "whatever it takes" in COVID budget

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will promise on Wednesday to do “whatever it takes” to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of COVID restrictions.

Below are highlights of what the Treasury has already announced:

FURLOUGH SCHEME EXTENSION

Britain will extend its job-protecting furlough programme - due to cost an estimated 70 billion pounds in its first 13 months - by five more months until the end of September and expand support for the self-employed too.

MORE GRANTS FOR PANDEMIC-HIT BUSINESSES

Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds ($7 billion) of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns. Shops, bars, clubs, hotels, restaurants, gyms and hair salons will be among nearly 700,000 companies eligible for new direct cash grants of up 18,000 pounds.

VACCINE PUSH

Sunak is planning to free up an extra 1.65 billion pounds to fund Britain’s fast vaccination rollout. The new money will ensure every adult is offered a first vaccine dose by July 31, the government says.

NEW INFRASTRUCTURE BANK

Sunak is expected to announce an initial 12 billion pounds of capital and 10 billion pounds of guarantees for a new UK Infrastructure Bank, due to launch in the spring.

GREEN SAVINGS BONDS

Plans for Britain to launch the world’s first sovereign green bonds for retail investors will be unveiled, as part of the country’s push to create a net-zero-carbon economy by 2050.

LISTING RULES

Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth and “blank cheque” SPAC company flotations to London, Sunak will say.

CULTURE AND ARTS

There will be 408 million pounds of extra money for the arts, culture and heritage industries, giving museums, theatres and galleries in England more support so they can move towards reopening.

SPORTS RECOVERY

Sports such as cricket, tennis and horse racing will benefit from a new 300 million-pound package.

COMMUNITY FUNDS

A UK-wide 150 million-pound pot will be announced to help communities take over their struggling local pubs or sports clubs. Community groups will be able to bid for up to 250,000 pounds matched-funding to help them to buy local assets.

SMALL BUSINESS HELP

Tens of thousands of companies will be offered specialist MBA-style management training to increase innovation and boost growth. They will also receive expert technology advice and discounted software. ($1 = 0.7161 pounds) (Compiled by Sarah Young Editing by William Schomberg)