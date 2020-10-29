More than a quarter of Britons worked from home last week: ONS

LONDON (Reuters) - Twenty-nine percent of adults in Britain worked from home last week, the highest proportion since July, as more regions ramped up health restrictions in response to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics also said 7.5% of the workforce remained furloughed during the two weeks to Oct. 18, two weeks before the closure of the government’s Job Retention scheme.