May 28, 2020

Nearly half shuttered UK firms don't know when they will reopen-ONS

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Nearly half of businesses in Britain which temporarily closed or paused trading because of the coronavirus lockdown are unsure when they will restart trading, a survey by the country’s official statistics office showed on Thursday.

Fourteen percent of the shuttered firms said they expected to resume business in the next two weeks and a further 31% expected to restart in more than four weeks’ time, the Office for National Statistics said. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

