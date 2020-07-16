Pace of decline in UK jobs market slowed in June - ONS

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The pace of decline in Britain’s labour market slowed in June, official data showed on Thursday although the figures did not include a recent slew of job losses.

Early indicators suggested that the number of employees on companies’ payrolls was down by 649,000 between March and June with the largest falls at the start of the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said.

Britain’s unemployment rate unexpectedly held at 3.9% in the three months to May. A Reuters poll of economists pointed to a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.2%. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)