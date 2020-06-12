Market News
June 12, 2020 / 10:55 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

RPT-UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April

1 Min Read

(Repeat to chain to corrected alerts, with no change to text)

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

In the three months to April, gross domestic product contracted by 10.4% from the previous three-month-period, the Office for National Statistics also said.

A Reuters poll of economists had produced median forecasts for a monthly fall of 18.4% and a contraction 10.0% in the February-April period. (Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
