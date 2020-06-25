Healthcare
June 25, 2020 / 8:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Small rise in British people travelling to work last week, ONS says

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Slightly more British people travelled to work last week, and job adverts for catering and hospitality roles increased, as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions began to ease, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

An official survey conducted June 18-21 showed that 44% of British workers travelled to their workplace in the previous seven days, up from 41% the week before.

Job adverts in the catering and hospitality sector — one of the hardest hit areas — rose to 27% of their 2019 average from 20% previously, the ONS added. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)

