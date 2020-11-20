UK borrows 22 bln pounds in Oct, retail sales rise again

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s government borrowed 22.3 billion pounds in October, well below the 35.2 billion pounds forecast in a Reuters poll of economists but taking total public debt higher to 2.077 trillion pounds, official figures showed on Friday.

Separate figures released at the same time by the Office for National Statistics showed that retail sales rose 1.2% in October, and were 5.8% higher than a year earlier, bucking poll forecasts for growth to slow to 4.2%. (Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)