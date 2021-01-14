Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK businesses still trading dropped to 71% in late December: ONS

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The proportion of businesses in Britain still trading during the second half of December fell to 71% as COVID-19 restrictions tightened across the country, compared with 84% earlier in the month, an official survey showed on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics also said 14% of the workforce was furloughed during that period, compared with 11% in the previous survey. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

