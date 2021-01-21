UK card spending running 35% below peak in latest lockdown: BoE data

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Spending on payment cards in Britain last week stood 35% below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels in February 2020, according to Bank of England data published on Thursday.
With Britain now in its third national COVID-19 lockdown, the data showed card spending was running below its level during the previous lockdown in November but still some way above the levels during the first lockdown which began in March 2020.
