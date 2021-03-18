UK consumer spending slips, fewer people work from home

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British consumer spending fell last week and the proportion of people working solely from home dropped, weekly official figures on the impact of COVID-19 on the economy showed on Thursday.

Bank of England CHAPS payment data showed debit and credit transactions at 80% of their February 2020 level in the week to March 11, down from 83% of their pre-pandemic level the week before.

Some 53% of British workers travelled into their place of work at least once during the week to March 14, up from 48% in the week before. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)