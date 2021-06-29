UK consumers start to borrow again - Bank of England data

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British consumer borrowing rose in May for the first time since August last year, according to Bank of England data which showed the economy gathering speed as coronavirus restrictions were lifted last month.

Unsecured lending to consumers rose by a net 280 million pounds ($387.66 million) from April.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise of just under 250 million pounds in May, having fallen in each of the previous eight months as households were largely stuck at home and reined in their spending.