UK economy grew by record 16% in Q3 after first lockdown slump

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, official data showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew by a record 16.0% in the third quarter - revised up from a previous estimate of 15.5% - but that still did not make up for its 18.8% slump in the April-June period when much of the economy was shut down. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Writing by William Schomberg)