UK households bolstered their savings in early 2021 lockdown

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British households raised their savings levels sharply in the first three months of 2021 as they were unable to spend in bars, restaurants and many shops under a latest series of anti-coronavirus measures, official data showed on Wednesday.

The country’s savings ratio, which measures the income households saved as a proportion of their total available disposable income, rose to 19.9% from 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Office for National Statistics said. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)