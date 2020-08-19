Market News
August 19, 2020 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK inflation jumps unexpectedly in July

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - British inflation jumped unexpectedly last month to its highest rate since March, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 1.0% in July from 0.6% in June, the Office for National Statistics said.

That was above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to an unchanged rate of 0.6%.

Core inflation - which excludes typically volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices - also rose to 1.8% from June’s 1.4%. Economists had expected the rate to fall slightly to 1.3%.

The Bank of England said earlier this month it expected inflation to turn briefly negative in the near term, falling to -0.3% in August. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below