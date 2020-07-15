Market News
July 15, 2020 / 6:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK inflation rises unexpectedly in June to 0.6%

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British inflation rose unexpectedly last month, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation increased to 0.6% in June from 0.5% in May, the Office for National Statistics said.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for the rate to fall to 0.4%.

Core inflation - which excludes typically volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices - rose to 1.4% from May’s 1.2%. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged at 1.2%. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below