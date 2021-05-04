UK mortgage lending rises by most on record - BoE

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of England and Royal Exchange are reflected in a puddle as a pedestrian walks past, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British mortgage lending showed the biggest net increase on record in March, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

Mortgage borrowing rose by a net 11.8 billion pounds ($16.4 billion) in March, the strongest since the series began in April 1993, the BoE said.

British lenders approved 82,735 mortgages in March, down by about 5,000 from February, the BoE data also showed.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to 92,300 approvals.

($1 = 0.7205 pounds)