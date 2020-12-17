UK ONS says 80% of businesses are currently trading

LONDON (Reuters) - The proportion of British businesses trading during the coronavirus pandemic increased to 80% during the last two weeks, up from 77% in the previous two week period when England was in a partial lockdown, a survey showed on Thursday.
Ten percent of companies surveyed by the Office for National Statistics said they had paused trading and did not intend to restart in the next two weeks.
Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken
