LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The number of employees on British company payrolls in May surged by 197,000 from April as COVID restrictions eased and pubs and restaurants resumed indoor service, tax data showed on Tuesday.

The headline unemployment rate for the three months to April fell to 4.7%, the Office for National Statistics said, in line with economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)