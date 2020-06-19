UK retail sales rebound in May, borrowing above forecast

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British retail sales rebounded much more strongly than expected last month but public borrowing came in at a record high, as the country gradually relaxed its coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

Sales volumes in May jumped by a record 12.0% after a historic 18.0% slump in April - a rise at the top end of economist forecasts in a Reuters poll but which still leaves retail sales 13.1% down on a year ago.

Public sector net borrowing came in at 55.2 billion pounds in May - a record high after April’s reading was revised down to 48.5 billion pounds from 62.1 billion. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)