Too hard to set school reopening date yet, says English medical official

Susan Hopkins, Healthcare Epidemiologist Consultant, holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - It is too hard to set a date yet for when schools can reopen after shutting to most students earlier this month as part of lockdown measures, a senior medical official in England said on Monday.

“We’ve always said schools should be the last to close and first to open but I think giving a more defined date than that is very difficult until we see what happens over the next few weeks,” said Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser at Public Health England.