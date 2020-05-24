UK PM Johnson says plans on some pupils returning to primary school on June 1

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Some pupils will return to primary school on June 1 as the government seeks to loosen lockdown measures imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

“So we said we would begin (with) early years reception, year one and year six ... and today, I announce it is our intention to go ahead with that as planned, on June, 1,” Johnson told a news conference. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; writing by Costas Pitas, editing by Elizabeth Piper)