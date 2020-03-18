PM Johnson says further decisions on UK schools to be taken "imminently"

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would be taking further decisions “imminently” on the possible closure of schools due to the spread of coronavirus.

Pressure is mounting on the government to formally shut schools as many across Britain struggle to stay open, with some forced to partially or fully close due to rising staff and student absences due to the virus.

“The House (of Commons) should expect further decisions to be taken imminently on schools and how to make sure that we square the circle both of making sure that we stop the spread of the disease but also of making sure that we relieve as much as we can pressure on our National Health Service,” Johnson told parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)