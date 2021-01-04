UK health minister defends reopening of schools in some areas

FILE PHOTO: A back to school advertisement is seen inside a bus shelter, amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chester-le-Street, County Durham, Britain December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister defended the decision for schools to reopen in some areas despite the country’s high coronavirus infection rate, saying that the government was following public health advice and that schools in those areas were safe.

“It’s also clear that the proportion of teachers who catch coronavirus is no higher than the rest of the population,” Matt Hancock told Sky News on Monday.