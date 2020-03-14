UK to order four-month isolation for elderly -ITV

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - People in Britain aged over 70 will be instructed soon by the government to stay in strict isolation for four months as part of a planned response to coronavirus, broadcaster ITV’s political editor said.

Robert Peston said the government was likely to enforce a “wartime-style” mobilisation effort in the next five to 20 days. Other measures being planned included the forced requisitioning of hotels and other buildings as temporary hospitals and the requisitioning of private hospitals, he said. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)