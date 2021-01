FILE PHOTO: A passenger travels up an escalator at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Britain removed United Arab Emirates from its travel corridors list following a concerning increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the UK Department of Transport said on Monday.

From Tuesday, travellers arriving into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from the UAE will need to self-isolate, the department added.