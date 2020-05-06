EDF asked to lower Sizewell nuclear plant output to help balance UK grid

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - EDF Energy has been asked to temporarily reduce output at its Sizewell B nuclear plant in the east of England to help balance the grid and prevent blackouts, EDF and grid operator National Grid said on Wednesday.

Energy demand has slumped across the world as countries shut industry and ask people to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, making it more difficult for power grids to balance supply and demand.

“To help respond to the COVID-19 crisis, EDF has been asked by the National Grid ESO (Electricity System Operator) to consider reducing output from its Sizewell B power station in Suffolk,” an EDF Energy spokesman said via email. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)