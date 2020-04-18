Britain has to do more to get equipment to health workers - minister

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Britain needs to do more to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers on the frontline, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Saturday after criticism about shortages in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

“We’ve got to do more to get the PPE that people need to the frontline,” Jenrick said, adding that a consignment was due to arrive from Turkey on Sunday containing equipment including 400,000 protective gowns.

“We are trying to do everything we can to get the equipment we need.” (Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew Heavens)