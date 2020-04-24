CORRECTED-Coronavirus crisis not changing EU priorities on Brexit - French minister

(Corrects to clarify that Amelie de Montchalin was speaking at a French Senate hearing, not speaking to reporters)

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - The new coronavirus outbreak crisis does not change European priorities in the Brexit negotiations, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

She also told a French Senate hearing that a no-deal Brexit would be an extra shock on top of the COVID-19 crisis but Britain would suffer the most. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams and Editing by Kevin Liffey)