Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

EU lawmaker warns of risks from UK "hasty" approval of Pfizer COVID vaccine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s emergency approval of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is “problematic” as it was done too hastily, a prominent European Union lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“I consider this decision to be problematic and recommend that EU Member States do not repeat the process in the same way. A few weeks of thorough examination by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is better than a hasty emergency marketing authorisation of a vaccine,” said Peter Liese, an EU lawmaker who is a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up