UK does not want to see COVID vaccine export controls, says PM's spokesman

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Britain does not want to see other countries placing export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccinations, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, declining to comment on whether London was considering retaliatory measures.

“I am not going to get into hypotheticals but our position is clear is that we do not want to see countries placing export restrictions on vaccinations. Again it’s an international effort and we want to work with other countries and other governments as we move forward,” he told reporters.

“We remain confident in our supplies.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Sarah Young)