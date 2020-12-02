EU lawmaker warns of risks from UK 'hasty' approval of Pfizer COVID vaccine

A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and a medical sryinge are placed on a Pfizer logo in this illustration taken November 29, 2020. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s emergency approval of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is “problematic” as it was done too hastily, a prominent European Union lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“I consider this decision to be problematic and recommend that EU Member States do not repeat the process in the same way. A few weeks of thorough examination by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is better than a hasty emergency marketing authorisation of a vaccine,” said Peter Liese, an EU lawmaker who is a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party.